Harold Dean Hood, age 77, of Riley, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born on August 14, 1943 in Belva, Oklahoma, the son of Walter Lee and Mary Myrtle (Reasoner) Hood.
He worked as a carpenter for Kansas State University and enjoyed fishing the Republican River. He was a faithful attendee of the Crossroads Baptist Church.
On August 21, 2014, he married Jerry Sue Pennington.
Harold is survived by his wife, Jerry Sue Hood; three sons, Steven Hood and wife Janelle of Wakarusa, Brian Hood and wife Patricia of of Divide, Montana and Jayson Hood and wife Jennifer of Clay Center; one daughter, Georgia Wells and husband Jason of Clay Center; two sisters, Betty Lively of Sharon, Oklahoma and Linda Tompkins of Crowley, Texas; nine grandchildren, Aidan Hood, Heather Hood, Caitlyn Hood, Emily Hood, Lucas Hood, Alex Hood, Jayden Wells, Kaydence Wells and Kaylyn Wells; two step daughters, Leigh Ann Bowman of Riley and Susan Tetreault of Northboro, Massachusetts and his beloved aunt, Neva Jane Reasoner of Clay Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Don Hood.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor David Van Bebber officiating. Inurnment will be in the Riley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice House and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
