MSG (Ret.) Harlan G. Neuberger passed away at 11:55am on March 3, 2022 in Manhattan, KS.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca, daughter Heidi and son Edwin. He was Papa to 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Harlan served this great nation for over 40 years, 22 years in the US Army with multiple overseas tours to include 2 combat tours to Vietnam. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, reading, wood working and coloring. He was a member of the VFW post 7774 for 38 years and served as the commander of the post for 5 years.
He has been described as having a gruff exterior but with a twinkle in his eye. He was kind and strong with a unique chuckle matched with a grin only he could pull off.
He is preceded by his parents, brother Kenneth and many aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held March 9, 2022 from 6pm to 7:30pm at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
The funeral will be the morning of March 10, 2022 at St. Thomas More Catholic church at 10:00am followed by grave site service at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery. Lunch will be served following the grave site service at St. Thomas More Catholic church.
Memorials can be made to VFW Post 7774, Wakefield, KS. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502. ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.