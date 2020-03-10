Hannah Rae Fouts, 19, of Westmoreland, Kansas passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the University of Colorado Neurological ICU after complications due to severe blood clotting in her brain. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego. Visitation, Friday, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Memorials suggested to Kansas FFA Association, or the University of Wyoming Ag Department. www.campanellafuneral.com.

