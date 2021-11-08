Hank Sisk Nov 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LeMoyne “Hank” Sisk of Frankfort, KS, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Frankfort Community Care Home surrounded by his family at the age of 97.Funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Frankfort. Rev. Jim Akins will officiate. Masks required. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hank Sisk Frankfort Jim Akins Christianity United Methodist Church Mask Pass Away Funeral Service Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Survivor testifies as Rittenhouse trial enters 2nd week Coal dust: Mine managers in federal fraud trial in Kentucky Area football roundup: Rock Creek advances on after Hayden upset Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA Wamego repeats as regional champs with win over Augusta K-State RB Deuce Vaughn has career day on the road versus Kansas 'Completely a cheap shot': K-State frustrated by late hit — for 2nd straight week — on QB Skylar Thompson K-State rolls over KU for 13th straight win in Sunflower Showdown Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Completely a cheap shot': K-State frustrated by late hit — for 2nd straight week — on QB Skylar ThompsonNo answer: Manhattan residents say trash company is incommunicadoAdvance results show early lead by Manhattan City Commission, USD 383 incumbentsIncumbent Hagemeister gets most votes in USD 383 race; Weixelman, Morris-Hardeman gain seatsReddi, Butler remain on Manhattan City Commission, Matta takes remaining seatVaccinated Riley County woman, 67, dies after testing positive for COVIDI WONDER | Are K-State researchers purposely infecting puppies to study tick-borne diseases?Fire destroys south Manhattan homeFROM THE PUBLISHER | A quick story about a change in the frame of referenceArea football playoff preview: After losing star senior, Riley County looks ahead to rematch with Concordia Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Student Services Alumni Records Assistant: Full-time Join Us at KS Bulletin
