Ralph Henry “Hank” Gehrt, 97, of Alma, Kansas, died Saturday, January 30, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in McFarland. Hank will lie-in-state from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, at the Campanella-Stewart Funeral in Alma.
