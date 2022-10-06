Hal Eugene Cleavinger went to be with the Lord at the age of 91 on September 16, 2022. He was born in Burlington, Kansas on November 1, 1930. The son of Eugene and Edna Cleavinger. Hal grew up in Manhattan, Kansas. He attended Kansas University and graduated with a law degree. While at KU he played football, made life long friendships at his Beta house and he also met Suzanne (Zannie) who he dated and later married. He and Zannie spent 58 years together until her death in 2013. He was fortunate to find love again at the age of 85 and married Vergie in 2015. They were together together nearly 7 years. He spent many years working as a trust officer in various banks in Topeka, KS, Sterling, IL, and Goshen, IN. When he retired he and Zannie to Carolina Trace in North Carolina so he could enjoy golfing and spending time with his family who lived in North Carolina. Hal was very friendly and could easily strike up a conversation with anyone. He loved to tease and joke with people. He loved the outdoors golfing, gardening and he built a deck on every house that they lived in. He enjoyed playing may kinds of games such as cards and board games with his friends and family. He is preceded in death by his wife Suzanne, his parents Eugene and Edna, his brother Kay Cleavinger and his twin sister Ann Smith. He is survived by his wife Vergie and her 3 children Chris, Donna, and Pat (Lee) his 4 children Kristi (Toll), Rus, Susan (Scott), Teri (Mary) and 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
Latest News
- NARROW
- MAC launches community survey to plan for center's future
- PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Live music, hiking, candidate forum and more
- K-State men's golf coach Robbins extended through 2026-27
- French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
- K-State volleyball gets road sweep of West Virginia
- K-State women picked to finish 6th in Big 12
- No. 20 KSU's vaunted rush attack up for a challenge versus Iowa State
Most Popular
Articles
- K-State reports lowest fall semester enrollment in 34 years
- Junction City man charged with 2nd-degree murder
- Martinez shines again as No. 25 K-State beats Texas Tech 37-28
- Actor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin Trudeau
- RCPD arrests two for possession of meth and intent to distribute
- Klieman: Transfer linebacker Will Honas' football career feared over
- Mark Weis
- Second location identified for proposed senior living facility
- Reese Witherspoon on why Where the Crawdads Sing was an unexpected hit
- Wamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousness
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.