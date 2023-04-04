Gwyn Ellen Johnson died Saturday, April 1, 2023, in her home. She was born Gwyn Ellen Hendricks on January 26, 1941, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to parents Gwendolyn Randall Hendricks and John Paul Hendricks. The oldest of five Hendricks children, she grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas and attended Catholic schooling, including Saint Scholastica, Immaculate Conception and Saint Anne’s Academy.

After graduating, she attended Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, followed by Dental Hygiene school at the University of Kansas City Missouri. It was there that she met and married her husband, Michael Johnson, and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage that was rooted in love, faith, family, and community.

