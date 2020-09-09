Gwendolyn B. Whittlesey, 95, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.
She was born in Wichita, Kansas on October 13, 1924, to Nellie (Brannum) and Otis V. Dozer.
Gwendolyn attended Southwestern College at Winfield where she received her Teachers Certificate.
On July 27, 1944, she married Donald S. Whittlesey, at the Grace Episcopal Church in Winfield, KS.
Gwendolyn worked as a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse until she married and decided to be a homemaker. She was a wonderful Mother who passed on her knowledge of sewing and cooking to not only her children but her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Gwendolyn revealed her artistic talents later in life in paintings of landscapes and flowers, textiles, furniture refinishing, playing her piano, and encouraging music education in children. She helper her husband in his construction projects and kept everyone fed. She raised four generations of children beginning with her baby sister.
She was a member of the Eastern Star, She was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Marshall Town, Iowa where she taught Sunday school and organized the children's choir, later she became an active member at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Manhattan volunteering at the Encore Shop.
Gwendolyn is survived by her son, Lynn Whittlesey, of Manhattan, KS, her two Grandchildren Bryan (Andrea) Ring, and Dustin Ring, and three Great Grandchildren Kaitlyn Ring, Alexandria Ring, and Ashleigh Ring.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald, her parents, her daughter Diana Kay Ring, her sisters Betty Lou Blair, Virginia Hudson, and Gayle Wesbrooks.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul's Episcopal Church 601 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
