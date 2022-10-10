Elwyn Guy Coffee, Jr., 88, of Manhattan, known for his love of being an avid chess player and coin collector, passed away Wednesday morning, October 5th, at the Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital. He was a former librarian at the KSU College of Veterinary Medicine from 1970 until 1997 and was a former librarian at the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and the Universal Caribbean University School of Medicine in Basseterre, St. Kitts, West Indies.

Elwyn Guy Coffee, Jr, arrived into this world in Kansas City, Missouri on January 24, 1934, the son of the late Mary Ruth (Alexander) Coffee O'Mahony and Elwyn Guy Coffee, Sr. He grew up among family in Kansas City, Missouri.

