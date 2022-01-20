Gregory “Gregg” Lee Waller, age 62, passed away suddenly on January 17, 2022 in Manhattan, KS. He was born on September 21, 1959 in Ponca City, OK.
Gregg loved his family with every ounce of his being and his greatest joy was being Papa to Kord, Kampbell, Colin and McKinley.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, baking, hunting and watching the deer on the farm through his big picture window overlooking one of their fields. Gregg had a keen sense of humor and he brought laughter to all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents; mother and father in-law (Red and Carrie Boder); stepfather (Wes Honick) and numerous aunts and uncles on the Waller and Hutchison sides of the family.
Gregg is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karla, of Manhattan, KS; daughters Dianna Cox (Matt Brink) and Kristin Coon (Bobby) of Topeka, KS; grandchildren, Kord and Kampbell Cox and their father, Joe Cox, Colin and McKinley Coon all of Topeka, KS. His mother, Margie Honick, of Okmulgee, OK; brother, Mike Waller (Clarissa) of Conroe, TX; sisters, Shelley Waller (Gwyn) of Bentonville, AR and Leslie Perry (Mike) of Okmukgee, OK; Brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Debbie Boder, Salina KS, he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews friends and loved ones. He will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by all who knew him.
Memorial services for Mr. Waller will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday January 25, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, Kansas, with Pastor Melanie Nord officiating.
Private inurnment will be held at a later date.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
