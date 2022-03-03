Gregory Lynn McHenry, 60, Manhattan, Kansas, passed away peacefully with family by his side February 24, 2022, at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City, ending a five-year battle with multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer.
Born in Concordia, March 26, 1961, to Duane and Marie (Hardman) McHenry, Greg grew up on a farm near Clyde, and during his youth enjoyed 4-H, showing horses and working on the farm. He attended Cloud County Community College and Kansas State University, graduating with a degree in agricultural economics. While in college he played trombone in the jazz band.
On August 1, 1987, he married Tawny Rosenow. God blessed them with three beautiful children, Scott Gregory, Jessica Marie and Ryan Jacob.
In 1988, Greg began his career at the Riley County Appraiser’s Office, going on to serve as the county appraiser from 2006 until his death. He also served as the Clay County Appraiser for several years in a dual role. He was an advocate for the Kansas “fair and equitable” property valuation process. As one who deeply cared for his appraisal staff, he had great appreciation for their support during his illness.
Greg served as the 2021 president of the International Association of Accessing Officers (IAAO), president-elect in 2020, vice president in 2019, and as a member of the IAAO board of directors from 2015-17.
A true family man, Greg enjoyed coaching his kids’ baseball and softball teams, and helping with the Manhattan Track Club. For many seasons he was a member of the chain crew for Manhattan High football. He loved K-State sports, especially football, and cheered on the Cats from the same seats for more than three decades, rain or shine, win or lose. Greg and Tawny enjoyed camping, biking, country line dancing and traveling for IAAO events. They reached their goal of riding the entire Katy Trail across Missouri with Tawny’s sisters and spouses. Throughout his illness Greg continued to plan rides each summer, including those for the upcoming 2022 event. The couple attended Westview Community Church throughout their marriage where Greg served many terms on its local board of administration.
Greg is survived by his wife, Tawny; son Scott (Camila), Reno, Nevada; daughter Jessica Saathoff (Justin), Berryton; and son Ryan, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren James and Gloria McHenry, Liam McHenry and Lane Saathoff; his parents, Duane and Marie, and brother, Doug (Nancy), Salina; sister, Brenda Danielson (Gary), Agenda; as well as many nieces and nephews to whom he was affectionately known as “Uncle Great.”
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Olga and Clovis Hardman, and Donald and Gladys McHenry; and a grandson, Wayne McHenry.
Greg touched many lives and will be greatly missed. He loved Jesus and wanted everyone to know God’s love and saving grace.
A visitation will be Friday, March 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Celebration of Life service planned for Saturday, March 12, 10:30 a.m., at Westview Community Church, 615 Gillespie Dr., Manhattan. Those attending are encouraged to wear Greg’s favorite color, K-State purple.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Westview Community Church Building Fund or IAAO Education Fund. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.