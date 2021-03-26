Gregory Kent Gude, age 66 of Olsburg, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family, sidekick Tilley, and his FFA quilt keeping him warm.
He was born on October 3, 1954 in Atlantic, Iowa, the son of Jerry Leistad and Donna Lee (Rowley) Gude. He graduated from Elk Horn-Kimballton High School where he served as the senior class president, student council president and lettered in four sports with special emphasis on wrestling and catching fast balls by semi professional baseball players. Greg also was the FFA president for two years and won leadership and public speaking awards, a skill he shined bright in his whole life. During his college years at Northwest Missouri State University and Kansas State University, he received Bachelor Degrees in Chemistry, Biology, Agriculture Education and Animal Science. Greg spoke many stories of his college friends and their many adventures including building the worlds largest weather vane.
On February 19, 1983 in Skidmore, Missouri, he married the love of his life, Annette Kay Miller. She resides at their home of 35 years, the home they brought their two children in to and made a lifetime of memories.
Greg was a school teacher in Missouri at Tarkio High School and Craig High School. He then taught at the Kaw Valley Schools of Rossville and St. Marys High Schools. He authored four welding manuals that were published by the American Institute of Baking and Manhattan Area Technical College. He also built custom furniture and cabinets. After his family, his love was for music, car stereo installation and teaching. He touched many lives and left a lasting legacy with his students, his 200+ other children. Greg always joked that he worked harder after he retired. A true procrastinator, he “finished” his 35 year house remodel and various projects around their small acreage. He filled their home with laughter, love, beautiful custom wood work, and lasting memories. His favorite place to be was in his shop where he created jigs and wood working projects. Greg spent most of his time tearing apart his car and establishing a “professional stereo system”.
In addition to his wife, Annette Gude, he is survived by two daughters, Dana Gude and husband Jason Miles of Lawrence and Amber Speer and husband Michael of Clearwater; one brother, Glen Gude and wife Lori of Brighton, Colorado; four sisters, Gaye Mussallem and husband Tom of Littleton, Colorado, Glee Smith and husband Jim of North Platte, Nebraska, Lisa Parker and husband Roger of Arvada, Colorado and Lori Moldenhauer of Wilber, Nebraska; one granddaughter, Ellie Speer and his future grandson. As well as 21 nieces and nephews who proudly called him “Unc”
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Greg left behind a grand sense of humor and many life lessons for all:
1) Always make sure your handshake is firm and with intention.
2) Don’t take life too seriously. Laugh a lot and love even more.
3) Love everyone and support all as if they are your immediate family.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established for the St. Marys FFA Chapter. A donation may be left online at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Gude or left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
