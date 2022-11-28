Gregory Douglas Wells, age 71of Manhattan, died peacefully with his children by his side on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. 

Greg was born on January 4, 1951, in Manhattan to Guy Justin and Leota Mae (Pascal) Wells and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1969. While growing up he was an active member of the local boy scout troop, where he earned Eagle Scout status. He was also a member of the Manhattan High School football team and choir. 

