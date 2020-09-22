Gregory Alan Phillips, age 62, of Zeandale, died September 17, 2020, at his residence.
He was born April 27, 1958, in Augusta, Georgia, the son of Alan Lee and Sue Ann (Wilson) Phillips.
Greg graduated from High School in Gretna, Nebraska. He was the owner and operator of Phillips Brothers Construction Company doing residential construction since 1981.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed trapping. He had a heart of gold and was very devoted to his friends.
Survivors include his three children: Lance Phillips of Elkhorn, NE, Brandie Balle of Sierra Vista, AZ, and Cassie Kelly of Ft. Calhoun, NE; five grandchildren: Brinley and Blaize Balle and Reagan, Rylee and Renee Kelly; his mother Sue Duroche of Olathe, KS; and six siblings: Brenda Kritenbrink of Gilbertsville, KY, Bridget Surber of Edmond, OK, Brian Duroche of Omaha, NE, Mark Phillips of Papillion, NE, Susan Thiesfeld of Omaha, NE, and Elizabeth Metcalf of Olathe, KS.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 24 th , at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Pastor Clayton With officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in the Zeandale Community.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Riley County Fish and Game Association.
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
