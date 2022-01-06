Gregory L. “Greg” Finn, age 71, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Saturday January 1, 2022 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on April 30, 1950, in Hoisington, Kansas, the son of James R. “Bob” Finn and Regene “Jean” (Valerius) Finn. Greg graduated from Hoisington High School in 1968. He continued his education at Barton County Community College, and then attended Kansas State University.
Greg enlisted in the Marines in 1969, serving 18 months at Kaneohe Marine Base, Hawaii. He was employed as a computer programmer at Lear Jet in Wichita, McCall Pattern in Manhattan, and Security Benefit Group in Topeka. He owned and operated Finn’s Pub in Manhattan for 22 years, until he retired in 2017.
Greg has a passion for playing golf, loved to travel, and enjoyed Kansas State football and basketball. He especially enjoyed spending time at the round table with all his friends and extended family at Finn’s Pub.
On October 3, 1970, he was united in marriage to Mary Jane Brown. They later divorced. He was united in marriage to Marcia Krienitz on May 7, 1999.
Greg is survived by Marcia, his wife and partner for 27 years; also, his three daughters, Angela (Scott) Fritschie, of Lenexa, Kansas, Diann (Fred Hill) Finn of Overland Park, Kansas, and Tara (Doug) Hartung, of Manhattan, Kansas; his brother, Calvin (Debbie) Finn of Hoisington, Kansas; his mother-in-law Janice Krienitz of Manhattan, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Becky Finn of Ulysses, Kansas, and Deb Marfield (Walt) of Manhattan; and also, his five grandchildren: Malik, Ian, Zoe, Jacob, and Emily.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law, John Krienitz, and his two brothers, Steve Finn and Randy Finn.
No services are scheduled at this time.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.