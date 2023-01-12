Gloria Jean Richards, age 69, of St. George, died January 10, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born July 8, 1953, Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Norman Earl Watkins and Phyllis M. (Neyer) Finn.
Gloria graduated from Manhattan High School in 1971 and later received her CNA and CMA certifications.
She worked at Derby Food Center at Kansas State University, then worked as a CNA and CMA at Meadowlark Hills and St. Joseph Senior Community, for Pawnee Mental Health and as a waitress at the Sale Barn.
Gloria enjoyed crocheting and knitting, and loved and spoiled her dogs.
On June 17, 1994, in Manhattan, she was married to Daniel J. Richards. Dan survives of the home. Additional survivors include two daughters: Cynthia Hill of Wamego, KS, and Julie Bernardi and her husband Adam of Ludowici, GA; three grandchildren: Maura O’Brien, Devon and Makenzie Bernardi; one great granddaughter Emma Hill; four siblings: Nancy Perkins (Teddy) of Osborne, KS, Karen Watkins of Sierra Vista, AZ, Ruth Remsing (Matt) of Dangerfield, TX, and John Watkins (Billie Jean) of Howell, MI; and her sister-in-law Tammy Finn of Junction City, KS.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Phyllis Finn and Norman Watkins; and her brothers: Earl Watkins and William (Billy) Finn.
Cremation is planned with a Celebration of Life to be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 14th, at Trinity Baptist Church, 16655 US Hwy 24, Wamego, with Pastor Tony Mattia officiating.
