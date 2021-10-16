Glenna Marie LeValley, 89, of Olathe, passed away on October 13, 2021 at Villa St. Francis Nursing Home.
She was born on June 22, 1932 to Joseph and Mary (Holland) Waters in Manhattan, KS.
On August 11, 1951, she married Clayton LeValley at St. Joseph's Church in Geary County, KS, and they made their home in Manhattan, KS.
She retired from nursing in 1994 after a 22-year career.
Glenna is survived by her four daughters, Denise LeValley, of Olathe, Mary Wargin (Scott), Olathe, Maggie Collins (Kevin), Olathe, and Janel Johnson, Amarillo, Texas. She is also survived by four sons, Michael LeValley (Shelley), Manhattan, Mark LeValley (Tina), Salina, Neil LeValley, Overland Park, Greg LeValley (Kathy), Manhattan, and her 22 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 54 years Clayton LeValley, her son Patrick LeValley, daughter Teresa Cook, and two grandchildren, Jack and Whitney.
Glenna will be remembered for her love of family, friends, and sports. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother.
Prayers of the Rosary will be offered on Sunday, Oct 17 at 5:30pm at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel, followed by visitation from 6-7:30pm.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 18 at 10:00am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W. 143rd, Olathe. A committal service will follow on Monday, October 18 at 2:30pm at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Geary County, KS.
Memorials are suggested to Geary County Historical Museum, St. Joseph's Church Restoration Fund at 530 N Adams. To leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com
