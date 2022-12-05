Glenna D. Clark, 92, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on December 1, 2022 in Raymore, MO.

Glenna Darlene Clark was born on the farm in Scandia, KS to Glenwood and Helen (Goodwin) Freed on July 3, 1930. She is a graduate of Scandia High School in 1948. She married her husband, Paul Clark in June of 1950. They were married 69 wonderful years.

