Glenna D. Clark, 92, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on December 1, 2022 in Raymore, MO.
Glenna Darlene Clark was born on the farm in Scandia, KS to Glenwood and Helen (Goodwin) Freed on July 3, 1930. She is a graduate of Scandia High School in 1948. She married her husband, Paul Clark in June of 1950. They were married 69 wonderful years.
She was very involved as a Cub Scout den mother.
She was active in gardening as a master gardener, particularly day lilies. She had over 200 in her Manhattan, KS yard. She even developed a hybrid she named, Glenna. She was a longtime member of the Kansas Associated Garden Clubs.
Longtime residents of Manhattan, KS, Glenna and Paul welcomed three children and were blessed with seven grandchildren, and eight grandchildren, all of whom she enjoyed immensely. The couple moved to Topeka, KS in 2009.
Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 2019; parents Glenwood and Helen (Goodwin) Freed; brothers, Gaylord, Ron, Roger, and sister Loretta (Freed) Kirk.
She is missed dearly by her daughter, Michele (Steve) Boschetto of Phoenix, AZ, son, David (Christine) Clark and son Greg (Angie) Clark, all of Kansas City, MO; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Hall of Alberta Lea, MN; other relatives, and friends.
Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Courtland Cemetery, Courtland, Kansas with Pastor Sandra Jellison-Knock, officiating.
Interment will follow the graveside services.
Visitation will be from 1 PM until 6 PM on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS
Memorials are suggested to the Courtland United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.