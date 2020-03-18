WAMEGO – Glenda Arlene Eckart, 78, of Wamego, KS passed away at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka, KS.
A private Memorial Service for Glenda will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Inurnment will follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the St. Bernard Cemetery Fund, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
