Glen E. Thrash, 72, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.
He was born December 28, 1948 in Beloit, KS to Clyde and Mary (Hugley) Thrash. He graduated from Manhattan High School and served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Boeing Aerospace.
He married Carolyn Bartak on October 16, 1971.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn, two sons, Brandon (Carrie) Thrash of Andover, Derek (Abby) Thrash of Andover, beloved grandchildren, Addison, Thrash, Alexis Thrash, Hudson Thrash, and Bryden Thrash, all of Andover. He is also survived by his sister, Gerry (Don) Ince of Manhattan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials can be made to Shriners hospital.
