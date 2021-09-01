Glen F. Lojka, age 85, of Manhattan, died August 31, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born July 22, 1936, in Cuba, Kansas, the son of Frank and Kristy (Plevka) Lojka.
Glen graduated from high school in Cuba, KS, in 1950, received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Emporia State University and obtained his PhD in Industrial Arts and Physical Education from Kansas State University.
Dr. Lojka was a professor all of his life and taught in the Physical Education and Outdoor Recreation Departments at University of South Dakota, Fort Hays State University, Kansas State University and lastly Emporia State University.
He was a member of College Avenue United Methodist Church, North Central Kansas Quality Woodworkers, Riley County Historical Society and the Kansas Cartridge Association. Glen was also very active in both the Manhattan and Cuba communities.
Glen enjoyed woodworking and was an extremely talented wood carver and stone carver. His works can be seen though out many towns in Kansas. He was an avid collector of antique fire arms, he enjoyed outdoor activities but his greatest love was farming at his parent's homestead in Cuba, KS.
On June 19, 1965, in Copeland, Kansas, he was married to Barbara L. Blundell. Barbara survives of the home. Additional survivors include his two sons: Lee and his wife Shelly of Lincoln, NE, and Brian and his wife Tonya of Chesterfield, MO; three granddaughters: Brenna, Anna and Grace; and very special cousins: Don and Katherine Wilber, Mary Havel and her daughter Angela.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters in infancy and by his cousin Edward Havel.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 4th, at the College Avenue United Methodist Church, 1609 College Avenue, Manhattan, KS, with Reverend Dr. Dennis L. Ackerman officiating. Face mask are required by the church. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Saturday at the National Bohemian Cemetery south of Cuba, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the City of Manhattan for the Czech Flag Plaza, Cuba Booster Club or College Avenue United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
