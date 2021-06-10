Ginowefa Yankoski, 82, passed away in her home in Junction City, KS, 2 June 2021. Accord Hospice assisted the family throughout her journey.
She is survived by her two children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Theofil Yankoski.
At her request, no service will be planned. Johnson Cremations & Funerals is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.