Ginger was born on April 14, 1932 and passed away on November 11, 2020.
A memorial service for Ginger will be held on Wednesday, June 23 at 11:00 in the upper sanctuary at University Christian Church, 2800 Claflin Rd., Manhattan, KS. Friends and family are invited to attend.
