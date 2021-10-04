Gertrude Ellen Mercer Moser, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021, after a courageous journey through progressive dementia. Gertrude was born September 5, 1931, in Tacoma, Washington, the youngest of six children, to Albert Alexander and Anna Rodgers Mercer. She was a member of her high school tennis and fencing teams. She discontinued college at San Jose State University to marry her sweetheart, Herb Moser, on November 21, 1951. Eventually, they settled in Manhattan, Kansas, where after her sons started school, Gertrude completed her degree at Kansas State University and had a career as a business teacher at Manhattan High School. Gertrude was “GEM” to many and a “Proverbs 31 woman” to all who met her. Her home was always open for anyone who needed encouragement and a listening ear. She was a creative cook, avid seamstress, family diarist, term paper typist, vacation planner, Bible study leader, church treasurer, community organizer, and doting grandmother. GEM was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Herb, and her parents and siblings. Gertrude is survived by her sons, Scott (Sharon) of Wichita, and Steven of Manhattan, Kansas, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A time of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 27, at Grace Baptist Church, Manhattan, Kansas. Memorials have been established with Manhattan High School and Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship at KSU. Share condolences and view memorial details at www.cozine.com

