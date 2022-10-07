Gertrud H. Martin, born April 23, 1936 in Hanau Germany, passed away Oct. 5th, 2022.
Moved to Manhattan, Kansas in 1955 with her husband, Zane.
Proceeded by her husband, Zane, her children, John, Helena, Everett, Donnie. Survived by her daughter, Sandra, and her little Princess (her faithful pup), many grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Gertrud worked at The Chef Café in Manhattan KS for over 20 years until they closed and started work at the Beta Theta Pi for where she worked over 20 years where and Gertrud retired from. Gertrud truly missed cooking for all the boys, she would tell her daughter how much she enjoyed cooking for them.
She was a very strong woman, raising her 5 children by herself and working hard. Gertrud purchased a home with her hard work, and she was very proud of this. She loved animals, which she had all many different kinds. She loved to cook, which she loved when family would visit and she would cook, and yes, no one went home hungry.
In 2019 Gertrud and little Princess came to live with her daughter, Sandra, and her husband, Jason. Gertrud truly missed being at her own home. We were very happy to have my mother Gertrud living with us and not by herself. We did a lot of crafts and Gertrud started painting which her walls in her room are covered in her beautiful painting, but most of all the time with us nothing really mattered to her except her friend Princess, everything was Princess, those two were like two peas in a pod, and she made new friends with Sandra’s husbands family, she enjoyed seeing his brother’s children that called her grandma, and my husband mother which she really enjoyed seeing and lets not forget her friend Wilber the pig, he loved her very much and waited by her door until she got up every morning and would follow her to the kitchen.
Gertrud’s grandchild Tanya, great-granddaughter Miranda and great-grandson Braden would go down and visit her to see if she needed anything, and would take her to the stores to go shopping, and Braden took over the lawn service, and of course she would cook for them all.
Gertrud’s daughter, Helena, lived with Gertrud for several years before her passing. Gertrud enjoyed having her daughter there with her. (What’s the saying, they always come home) They took care of each other and enjoyed the time they had with each other.
Gertrud’s son, John, would come down and make sure he took care of the lawn and other things that needed to be done and she loved when he came down, Gertrud would call her daughter, Sandra, to tell her how beautiful her lawn looked and that she got to cook for her son, John, and that he ate everything. This made her truly happy.
Everett would call his mother to check to make sure she was doing good. Gertrud loved loved talking with her son, she would laugh while telling Sandra he was crazy, but she always looked forward to his call.
Gertrud’s granddaughter, Karelann, and her were very close. Karelann came up to visit her in New York, and spent the whole time with her grandmother Gertrud, she would talk and talk and talk, sometimes grandma would say can you be quiet we would laugh, Karelann would say grandma I love you, and she would call her grandma and make sure her grandma was good, she loved getting phone calls from her granddaughter.
Funeral Home Lewis Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, Oneonta NY, Services.
Sandra York, 2521 E. Hubbell Hill Rd, Margaretville, NY 12455 (Daughter)
Gertrud: You gave no one a last farewell, nor did ever say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have passed away. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you, the day you were taken away. We will meet again someday; I know in a better place. I thank God he made you our mother, grandmother and great grandmother but you were taken away to soon.
