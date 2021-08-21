Gerrald Lee “Gerry” Kells, age 82, of Manhattan, peacefully arrived to his forever home Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born on December 12, 1938 in Garden City, the son of Chester Allen and Bertha Elizabeth (McGraw) Kells. He graduated from Garden City High School.
On August 26, 1956 in Garden City, he married Betty Marie Bulkley. She survives of the home.
Gerry worked in management for Graves Truckline, ANR Freight and Yellow Freight. His fun job was at EMI Manufacturing where he finished his working career. He was a member of the Manhattan First Church of the Nazarene and an original board member for Big Lakes Developmental Center. He was also a member of the Garden City and Manhattan Jaycees. Gerry enjoyed woodworking, trains, writing poems and music. Most of all he relished his time with his family and grandchildren. His best times were watching from a distance the family interactions during our get togethers. You could see on his face it brought him such joy.
In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by four children, Cassie Dover and husband David of St. George, Keenan Kells of Pittsburg, Joel Kells and wife Suzie of Manhattan and Amy Kells of Manhattan: eleven grandchildren, Paton Willis (Brittany), Linsey Payne (Michael), Stevey Kells, Cade Dover (Lorriel), Brock Kells (Megan), Patrick Kells, Keele Harp (Cody), Shea Kells (Bridgette), Corey Kells (Sarah), Ashley Kells and Brady Kells (Lisa) and sixteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Frank Kells, Clifford Kells, Byrle Kells and Doyle Kells and three sisters, Velda Kells, LaVone Moody and Imogene Petty
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Manhattan First Church of the Nazarene. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the Sunrise Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Kingdom Kids Daycare (Manhattan First Church of the Nazarene). Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
