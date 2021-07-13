Gerald Russell Reeck was born on December 28, 1945, in Tacoma, Washington. He died unexpectedly on July 1, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. He was a beloved partner, father, grandfather, educator, colleague, and scientist.
Having earned a Ph.D. at the University of Washington and completed a post-doc at the National Institutes of Health, Jerry came to Manhattan in 1974 as a young assistant professor. He and his family fell in love with Manhattan, with Kansas, and with Kansas State University, where he worked with single-minded devotion and unbounded energy for 47 years. In his years in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics, Jerry taught and mentored countless undergraduate and graduate students, and post-docs. In addition, during his tenure, he served on Faculty Senate, as Associate Dean of the Graduate School, and as Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. He was well-known and liked across campus.
Jerry was a true Renaissance man interested in languages, philosophy, history, and poetry. He found refuge in nature and was a birder. He was also a fine baritone who sang with the Kansas City and Wichita Operas and in the Konza Quartet; for a time, he was Choir Director at the First United Methodist Church. He shared his love of music with his children and later his grandchildren. A tireless traveler, Jerry showed his children the world, for which they will be eternally grateful.
Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Orleen Reeck, he is survived by his life partner, Stephanie Reeck, of Manhattan, Kansas; his children, Laura Reeck (Steven Farrelly-Jackson) of Meadville, Pennsylvania and Matt Reeck (Jane Yi) of Brooklyn, New York. He is survived by five adoring grandchildren: Nicholas Farrelly-Jackson, Simon Farrelly-Jackson, Isabel Farrelly-Jackson, Sae Ah Reeck, and Boerum Reeck. He is also survived by his brother, Darrell Reeck (Lucille Reeck), of Newberg, Oregon, and will be missed by his family in the Pacific Northwest.
Private services will be arranged by the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial for Gerald Reeck has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502; please indicate fund M47362. To make a gift online, go to www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials. Contributions may also be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
