Gerald “Jerry” Dale Lindeman, age 88, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Tuesday May 3, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born on February 24, 1934 in Satanta, Kansas, the son of Walter and Helen (Jacobs) Lindeman. Jerry attended schools in Sublette and graduated from Sublette High School with the class of 1952. He then attended Kansas State University and earned his Bachelors Degree in Business.
After college Jerry entered the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean Conflict from 1956-1958. He returned home after the army to work on the family farm. He went to work for Farm Bureau and worked for many years as an insurance adjuster and agent. Jerry worked in Great Bend, Garden City, Sublette and Cimarron. He was in Cimarron when he retired in 1996 and then later moved to Manhattan.
On December 11, 1960 in Great Bend, Kansas, Jerry was united in marriage to Carma Goodwin. She survives at their home in Manhattan.
Farming and life on the family farm was an important part of Jerry’s life. A day at the farm with his family and doing the farm chores was the best day anyone could have according to Jerry.
In addition to his wife Carma, Jerry is survived by his children: Lori Rene` Lindeman, Brad Lee Lindeman, Traci Jo Woods (L.T.), and Todd Eric Lindeman; also, his grandson, Travis Dale Lindeman (Katy), and his great-grandson, Thomas David Lindeman.
Jerry wishes were to be cremated and no public services will be held.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jerry are suggested to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
