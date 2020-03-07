Gerald Joseph Rebel, 76, passed away on March 5, 2020 at the
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas. He was born
on June 27, 1943 in Ness City, Kansas the son of Joseph and
Helena (Zimmerman) Rebel.
Jerry was a Kirby Vacuum salesman for 33 years. He graduated
from Ness City High School in 1962 and attended Hutchinson
Junior College and Fort Hays State University. He was a member
of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Manhattan. He married
Sandra Burhenn on July 3, 1978, in Hays, Kansas.
Survivors include wife, Sandra Rebel of Manhattan; two sons,
Bradly Joseph (Sally) Rebel of Fort Mills, SC and their children,
Ashlyn and Chandler; Bryan Leonard (Carla) Rebel of Overland
Park and their children, Madison and Jackson; one daughter,
Kimberly Sue (Scott) Schmidt of Clarksville, TN and their children
Braden, Brynley, Rebecca, and Sara; one brother, Ralph (Bonnie)
Rebel; one sister-in-law, Jenny Rebel both of Ness City. He was
preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alvin, Gilbert, and Issy
Rebel; and sisters, Martina Betz, Margaret Huelke, Josephine
Basgall, Ruth Rupp, Janet Girard, and Vera Munsch.
Rosary and Parish Vigil will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020,
6:30 P.M. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City. Funeral service
will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at the Sacred
Heart Church, Ness City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery,
Ness City. Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home from 9:00
A.M. – 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Purple Power Animal
Welfare Society, Manhattan or Sacred Heart School, Ness City.
Words of sympathy and support may be left for the family at
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.