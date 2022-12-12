Gerald (Jerry) L. Keck Sr., 89, passed away peacefully in Abilene, Kansas on December 11, 2022, from complications of Covid and other long-term ailments.
He was born on May 16, 1933, in Carbondale, Kansas (Topeka) to Louis and Ilene (Christie) Keck. Shortly after, his family moved to Manhattan where his parents held several jobs working in restaurants until opening their restaurant on 24 HWY - Keck’s Steakhouse in 1937.
Jerry graduated from Manhattan High School in 1951 and was it all CKL Tight End his Junior and Senior year. He attended Kansas State University but was soon drafted into the United States Army. He was married to Ann Keck; they later divorced. After separating from the Army, he opened Keck’s Steakhouse in Topeka, Kansas. He had several restaurant operations in Wamego, Manhattan, Emporia, Salina, and Junction City. Although, his real passion was refurbishing used restaurant equipment and owning A-1 Restaurant Equipment in North Topeka. He loved K-State Sports and traveled to many bowl games until his health wouldn’t permit him to attend any games. Also, an avid Royals and Chiefs fan who went to every Chiefs preseason camp. His sports knowledge and witty sense of humor could keep conversations going for hours.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ilene; sons, Christopher Keck and David Keck; his Sister Patricia Keck Schrader; many cousins and other family members.
He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Walters (Jeff) of Manhattan; and two sons, Jerry Keck Jr. of Abilene and Anthony Keck of Lenexa. Grandchildren include Jessica Toland, Jacob Walters, Kelly Walters, Brett Keck, and Katie Bilderback. And ten great-grandchildren.
Our father had a life partner, Sara Morris, whose love and devotion will always be remembered. A special thank you to the Morris family; who treated our father with love and respect, as well as all the staff at Village Manor; who took wonderful care of our father.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the Keck Memorial Scholarship at Kansas State University or to Home Health & Hospice of Dickinson County. A combined Celebration of Life for him and his sister, Patty, is planned for Spring 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.