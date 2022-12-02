Gerald “Jerome” Berry passed away at the Wroten House, Meadowlark Hills, Manhattan on Thursday, November 18th, 2022, following an extended battle with Parkinson's disease. He enjoyed the staff and residents at Wroten House and would express his contentment with his situation and the hand he had been dealt. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Wroten house for the care they provided Jerome.
Jerome was born at home in Pottawatomie County on July 4th, 1941, the son of Jerry Berry and Opal Tilton Berry. He attended elementary schools in both Yakima, Washington, and Garrison Kansas, and graduated from Randolph high school with the class of 1959. His family relocated to Manhattan because of the construction of Tuttle Creek Dam. He later attended barber college in Topeka and barbered for several years before beginning to work for the Topeka Capital-Journal newspaper, first in distribution and later as district manager until retirement.
Jerome was united in marriage to Sonja Erickson on August 11th, 1962. A daughter Jada was born into this union. Jada was united in marriage to Steve Hinrichs and two granddaughters Misty and Ashley were added to the family along with Misty’s son Cameron Opat, the great-grandson. Being a great-grandpa brought him great happiness. He and Cameron were buddies with riding scooters, and motorcycles, doing yard work, and various projects.
Jerome enjoyed country music, westerns, movies in general, and especially the TV show “Heartland.” He loved K state sports, especially football having attended games since the 1960s, he had season tickets until he moved to Meadowlark and attended as many of the bowl games as possible.
Besides his family, coaching softball was probably his greatest joy. He spent many years coaching girls' fast-pitch softball starting when Jada played city league and on to traveling teams. Long after Jada no longer played, he started the “Lady Lightning” teams. With the help of an earth-moving construction company, team families, and friends, he built a ball diamond in the field behind his house. The friendships he developed with the girls and their families were so important to him and many of those relationships remain still today. His teams were highly competitive, and he only scheduled those types of tournaments every weekend all summer long in surrounding states. One of his teams had all but one starting player go on to start college scholarships in one sport or another. He used to say with pride that the girls were so talented that many times all that he needed to say as their coach, was “sic em.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Billy; a sister Nadine and her husband Henry Peterson; a brother Jerry Don and a sister Adeline Schwedt. He is survived by his wife Sonja of the home, daughter Jada Hinrichs and husband Steve; granddaughters Misty and Ashley Hinrichs; great-grandson Cameron Opat and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jerome enjoyed talking to people, whether he knew them or not, and made friends easily. He loved to make people laugh and have a good time and was often found at the center of a group of people enjoying themselves.
Cremation has taken place, and a private inurnment will be held at a later date.
A celebration of life will be held at the Manhattan Union Pacific Train Depot
120 Fort Riley Blvd, Manhattan, KS, on December 11th, 2022, from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM, friends and relatives are invited to attend in Jerome's honor.
A Memorial Fund is planned in Jerome’s honor to help local girls in tough economic situations to have equal access to sports opportunities. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Jerome Berry Girls in Sports Memorial Fund with the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and may be directed to either the foundation or the funeral home.
