Gerald “Jerome” Berry passed away at the Wroten House, Meadowlark Hills, Manhattan on Thursday, November 18th, 2022, following an extended battle with Parkinson's disease. He enjoyed the staff and residents at Wroten House and would express his contentment with his situation and the hand he had been dealt. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Wroten house for the care they provided Jerome.

Jerome was born at home in Pottawatomie County on July 4th, 1941, the son of Jerry Berry and Opal Tilton Berry. He attended elementary schools in both Yakima, Washington, and Garrison Kansas, and graduated from Randolph high school with the class of 1959. His family relocated to Manhattan because of the construction of Tuttle Creek Dam. He later attended barber college in Topeka and barbered for several years before beginning to work for the Topeka Capital-Journal newspaper, first in distribution and later as district manager until retirement.

