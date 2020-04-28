Gerald Paul Davis (80) of Mullinville, Kansas passed away at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kansas on April 26, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1940, the fifth child of Ernie and Verna (Logan) Davis.
Gerald started working on the family farm as a young boy. He and his younger brother Dean learned to operate a tractor together; since they were so little, one would have to steer while the other operated the foot pedals. Farming was in Gerald’s blood and he always said he felt like it was his calling. He proved and fulfilled that calling, and is a very successful farmer to this day, keeping the 2nd generation family farm together all these years. His legacy was built on hard work and faith in God. He lived his life as he believed - trusting God in and for everything, with integrity and honesty; enduring and persevering through many hardships. God has continued to reward him and his family for his stewardship of His earth. Gerald’s handshake and word were worth more than any signed piece of paper. If he said he would do it, he absolutely would. He is known by many for his sacrifice, generosity, wisdom, stewardship, and faithfulness to his family, friends and church.
Gerald attended Mullinville schools until he graduated from High School in 1958.
While attending Friends University, Gerald met the sweetest girl in Wichita, Ursula “Sue” May Young and on September 1st, 1961 they started a life journey together of over 58 years. Their union blessed with them with 4 daughters that he was extremely proud of:
Cheryl “Jan” (Owen) Lunn of West Plains, MO, Sandra Sue Eltringham of Springfield, MO, Cathy Diane Dauzat of Springfield, MO and Marva Lee (Charles) Clark of Garden City, KS. Gerald’s pride and joy are his eight grandchildren, all of whom he loved deeply: Tyler Lee Haralson, Bethany Leann “Rowan” Hoffman, Colton David Clark, Kelsie Nicole (Keaton) Reich, Courtney Dawn (Aaron) Altvater, Trina Joy Eltringham, Mason Adam Dauzat, Jenna May Eltringham and three grandbaby angels that have now met their PaPa in person, taking him by the hand and welcoming him into Heaven.
Stories. Oh the stories this man could tell. As many of his family and friends can attest, Gerald loved to recall story after story of his life. Often he would have his listeners rolling in laughter as he would remember the pranks and ornery antics he instigated and was involved in while growing up. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh.
He is now whole in body and rejoicing with Jesus in Heaven along with his parents; father-in-law Duane Young Sr.; mother-in-law Katherine (Chandler) Young; brothers Dean and Vernon; brothers-in-law Floyd Baker, Duane Young Jr., and Norman Young; sister-in-law Leona Davis; son-in-law Billy Dauzat; nephews Gary and Victor Davis; great niece Claire Davis; and three grandbaby angels.
Along with his wife, daughters and grandkids, he is survived by two brothers Allen (Ferrel) and Dewain (Jeannie); three sisters Pat Baker, LaRuth (Gordon) Liechty, Carol Lee (Reinhard) Demant, five sisters-in-law Nancy Davis, Shirley Davis, Nancy (Lynn) Slaughter, Carol Young, and Jo Young; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A come-and-go viewing will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Fleener Funeral Home, 514 S. Main St. Greensburg, Kansas, where friends may record a video or written greeting for the family. A private graveside service and burial will be held by Gerald’s immediate family in Bethel Cemetery, rural Edwards County. A public celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: Heaven Bound Cowboy Church, Gerald Davis Care 25:40 Fund* 11154 Kliesen St., Suite 5, Dodge City KS, 67801
*Matthew 25:35-40
Cards and messages for the Davis family can be sent to: 725 E. 7th Street, Kinsley KS, 67547
