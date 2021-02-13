Gerald L. Backman was born October 16, 1930 in VIiets, KS to Donald Backman and Edith Vandorn. He spent his entire life in the Vliets community until his death on February 8, 2021 surrounded by family.
He graduated from Frankfort High School in 1948, a letterman in multiple sports, but his love of baseball outshined them all.
Bud played collegiate baseball for Kansas State University from 1948 to 1950, lettering his second year. However, he left Kansas State to take over the family farm in 1950 when his father died. He remained an avid Kansas State fan and season ticket holder of baseball, basketball, and football with the family still sitting in the same football seats today.
He married Betty Dean McLean of Fostoria, KS on November 11, 1956 and at that time, went back to Kansas State to complete his Agriculture degree in 1958. He put his degree into practice as a grain and livestock farmer until his death caused by complications of COVID.
Bud served on multiple boards and sold insurance in Marshall and Washington County Kansas, as well as in Nebraska, and Missouri for many years.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol Rasmussen, brothers Richard Backman and Howard Backman. He is survived by his wife Betty of the home, son Ron Backman, daughters Karla (Terry) Bishop, all of Vliets and Gayla (Dennis) Randel of Frankfort, as well as six grandchildren (Jeremy (Liz) Bishop, Jessica (Hunter) Oswalt, Devin Randel, Brennan Randel, Sam Backman and Jack Backman), a great grandson Bryson Bishop, and many nieces and nephews.
Respect calls will be held on Saturday February 13, 2021 at the Salem Lutheran Church, 2590 Navajo Road, Axtell, Kansas from 1:00 until 3:00p.m.
Funeral services will be private.
A memorial is being established to support the Frankfort Youth Ball Association; contributions may be made to the Bud Backman Memorial Fund. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
