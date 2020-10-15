Georgia Sorensen, 77, died October 10, 2020 after suffering for over four years with the neurological disease PLS, a variant of ALS. Throughout that trying time, she never complained about her illness.
Georgia was born May 28, 1943 to Matt and Tess Gold in Denver, CO. She grew up in her beautiful Boulder, CO, a fact for which she was particularly proud. It was there she met her husband Chris while he was in graduate school, and they were married November 15, 1975. They moved to Manhattan in August of 1977 when Chris accepted a faculty position in the Department of Physics at KSU. In 1986 they had a daughter Hali Paige.
Georgia was an engaging, beautiful woman of exceptionally good taste and style. She worked for a while in apparel retail and as an interior designer, but it is with her eponymous boutique “Georgia”, that she satisfied her urge to bring women’s high fashion to Manhattan. First on South Fourth Street and then in the heart of Aggieville, “Georgia” was in business for over 11 years.
Georgia loved animals. She loved to go to the zoo and to county and state fairs where she talked to, and when she could, petted all the different animals. Through the years of their marriage, Georgia and Chris gave a home to 11 dogs and three cats.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, a stillborn son, and two stillborn grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Chris, her daughter Hali and son-in-law Nick Love of St. Petersburg, FL, and two step-grandchildren, Nickle and Storme. She is also survived by her brothers Joseph Gold of Las Vegas, NV, and Stephen Gold of San Jose, Costa Rica, and her sister Cecile Talarico of Scottsdale, AZ.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00a.m. Saturday October 17, 2020 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter or the National ALS Society. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
