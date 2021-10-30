George Eldon Shupe, age 74, of Manhattan, died October 16, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born April 5, 1947, in Manhattan, the son of John W. and Elizabeth M. (Mendenhall) Shupe.
George attended local schools and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1965. He attended Kansas State University and graduated in 1969, and then later earned his MBA from San Diego State University in 1974.
Mr. Shupe served in the United States Air Force from September 1969 to April 1972 as 1st. LT.
He was an Accounting/Business Instructor at Cuyamaca Community College in El Cajon, CA.
George attended Grace Baptist Church, enjoyed stamp collecting, playing golf in his younger years and was a student of Biblical Prophecy.
Survivors include his six children: George “Keoki” Shupe, Jr. of Honolulu, HI, Jason Shupe, Lianna Shupe (Leo Ruiz), Bradley Shupe, Christopher Shupe and Darrin Shupe all of El Cajon, CA; two grandchildren: Maddox and Lex Spieldenner; and three siblings: John Shupe of Centennial, CO, Steven Shupe of India, and Christine Wagner (Gerald) of Hays, KS.
Cremation is planned with graveside services with military honors to be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 3rd, at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley, with Bill Gasser officiating.
