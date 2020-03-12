George Louie Blau, age 58, passed away on March 10, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., March 21, 2020 at Crestview Christian Church 4761 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Manhattan, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestview Christian Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
For a complete obituary listing and online condolences please visit ww.ymlfuneralhome.com
