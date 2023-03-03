George A. Dejac, Jr. Mar 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 2, 2023. Dear father of Kim Dejac and the late Anthony George Dejac; loving grandpa of Bobbi (Jason) Dejac; ex-husband of Mary Silva; also survived by nieces and nephews.Private services held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mechanics Electrotechnics Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News 4 area teams make sub-state title games Shriners honor MHS football's Shrine Bowl picks US to focus bison restoration on expanding tribal herds Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son Messy storms roll eastward after slamming Texas, Louisiana Dylan weaves history, personal tales in book on history of folk music Rock Creek girls handle Pratt in substate opener PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | KSU baseball, live music, Fake Patty's Day and more Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPool House closes downtown locationUnofficial Fake Patty's Day festivities being planned for SaturdayBlue Valley boys surging this seasonMan flown to KU Medical Center after two-car crash on Seth Child Road Friday morningFormer Bob's Diner owner sentenced to nearly 25 years for child rapeFormer K-State punter to play Canadian footballManhattan High's Sage Rosario wins state againDavid A. QueenMHS football DC Adam O'Neill takes HC job in IllinoisDylan weaves history, personal tales in book on history of folk music Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
