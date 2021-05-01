CW4 (US Army RET) Geoffrey Hammond Doane, age 71, entered into rest on Monday December 21, 2020 while at his home in Manhattan, KS with his wife (Cathy), his niece (Emily), and his dog (Lucy) at his bedside. Geoffrey had been fearlessly battling cancer for the last five years and only days ago was placed in hospice care.
Geoffrey was born in May 1949, at the US Naval Air Station Quonset Point, RI.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 7 th , at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Riley. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home at 12:30 P.M. Friday to form a procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of these charities in his name: Dalmatian Club of American Foundation, (funds health research projects that benefit the Dalmatian breed) dcaf.org/product/in-honor-of-donation/ or Fisher House Foundation (provides housing and services to Military and Veteran families while their loved ones are in the hospital) fisherhouse.org/ways-to-give/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.