CW4 (US Army RET) Geoffrey Hammond Doane, age 71, entered into rest on Monday December 21, 2020 while at his home in Manhattan, KS with his wife (Cathy), his niece (Emily), and his dog (Lucy) at his bedside. Geoffrey had been fearlessly battling cancer for the last five years and only days ago was placed in hospice care.
Geoffrey was born in May 1949, at the US Naval Air Station Quonset Point, RI. He would spend nearly the entirety of his childhood in Walton, NY. His last two years of high school were spent at The Manlius School, Manlius, NY, which at the time, was a top junior ROTC school in the country. Geoffrey flourished in this environment and knew a career in the military was what he wanted to pursue.
Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and initially trained as a Medic. Following the death of his older brother LT Stephen Doane (KIA Republic of Vietnam), Geoffrey attended Warrant Officer Candidate school and became a helicopter pilot. Over the next twenty-five years Geoffrey became a distinguished Huey Helicopter pilot. He served multiple tours of duty overseas in Germany and Korea.
Geoffrey was deployed in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, serving for the duration of the war.
His skill as a pilot was recognized by his superiors, and he would have the distinction of flying such notables as Henry Kissinger, GEN Colin Powel and Senators Bob Dole and John McCain.
After retiring from Active Duty, Geoffrey attended Kansas State University accomplishing degrees in Business, Political Science, History and Geography. College football tailgating and working on the gardens around his home became his passion. In his later years he found comfort in sitting with friends and family, drinking a beer and telling old stories. He loved to reminisce. Geoffrey clearly loved his family, his wife Cathy and the many many rescue dogs that would find their home with he and Cathy.
Geoffrey will always be remembered by his family and friends as having a quick wit. He was always the jokester such that you were never sure if he was telling the truth or just pulling your leg. He brought a playful wit to all aspects of his life. Geoffrey was the big brother defender of the family, particularly watching over his little sister Leslie, as they both rode horses and spent much time together in the stables and the show ring.
Over the past three years, as Geoff became more debilitated, he made it a point to call his siblings, his mom and his Aunt Judy every Saturday morning. His conversation was always cheerful, upbeat and jovial, even up to the last, this past weekend. We will all miss the Saturday morning call.
Geoffrey was pre-deceased by his brother LT Stephen H. Doane, his birth mother Joan Larson Elliott and his father COL (US Army RET) David G. Doane. His survivors include his wife Cathy Doane, Manhattan, KS, his mother Marjorie Doane, Jonesborough, TN, his daughter Danielle Doane, St. Charles, MO and his son Stephen Doane, Olathe, KS; his two brothers Michael Doane, Aiken, SC and COL (US Army RET) Eric Doane, Evans, GA and his sister Leslie Doane, Falls Church, VA. He is also survived by his Aunt Judith Doane, Swampscott, MA, as well as a granddaughter.
No service is currently planned, one will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of these charities in his name: Dalmatian Club of American Foundation, (funds health research projects that benefit the Dalmatian breed) dcaf.org/product/in-honor-of-donation/ or Fisher House Foundation (provides housing and services to Military and Veteran families while their loved ones are in the hospital) fisherhouse.org/ways-to-give/ Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
