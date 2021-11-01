Gary “Wormy” Claeys, 63, of Marysville, KS, died Oct. 29, 2021, at Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary.
A rosary service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 5, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Marysville. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory’s.
Burial will be in St. Gregory’s Catholic Cemetery.
Gary was born November 9, 1957, at Marysville to Gustoff and Bernice (Benda) Claeys. In 1975, he graduated from Marysville High School.
He worked at Brooks Yamaha in Manhattan, from 1990 until 2014. He then retired and moved back home to Marysville.
Wormy was an incredible mechanic. Small engines were his specialty. He could diagnose engine trouble by having the customer hold the phone up to the engine. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building motors and dirt track racing in his younger years. He loved going fast. Music was always playing, and he was quite the DJ. He was a connoisseur of fine food and good liquors. He was very well known for his pool shark skills. One of his favorite memories was sitting on the porch watching thunderstorms with his son, Henry. His witty personality and ability to light up a room will forever be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Claeys; infant sister, Susan; and sister-in-law, Tammy Claeys.
Survivors include his son, Henry (Stephanie) Claeys and granddaughter, Emma Claeys, Salem, OR; sisters, Connie (Francis) Vering, Marysville, and Dolores (Paul) Jueneman, Washington; brothers, David Claeys, Oketo, and Kenny Claeys, Marysville; sister-in-law, Judy Claeys, Marysville; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.
