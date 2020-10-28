Gary L. Witmer Sr, 78, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Gary was born in Joplin, MO on June 1, 1942, to Helen Genevieve (Gould) and Russell Corbin Witmer.
Gary is survived by his wife Joyce Witmer, two daughters, Melinda (Jim) McCoy, of St. George, KS; Mary (Kenneth) Stevenson, of St. George, KS; two sons Gary Lee Witmer Jr, of Carthage, MO; Mike S. Witmer, of Manhattan, KS; two sisters, Shirley Steele, of Joplin, MO; Norma Hankins, of Tulsa, OK. 5 Grandchildren, and 5 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Williams.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation. Memorials in his name may be directed to Good Shepherd Hospice House.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
