Gary Andrew Pryor, 67 of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away peacefully at Orlando Regional Hospital in Orlando, Florida on April 29, 2023. He fought a long battle with cancer.
Gary was born in Manhattan, KS on August 2, 1955 to Harold Andrew and Marjorie Jean (Horne) Pryor. He grew up in Hutchinson, KS. Active in Boy Scouts, Gary reached the rank of Eagle. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1973 and Hutchinson Community College in 1975. He went on to Kansas State University and graduated with a degree in History.
Gary married Debra Dionne Dickson on December 31, 1977, in Hiawatha, KS. They spent the first few years of marriage living in Great Bend, Marysville and Assaria, where he built houses. They moved back to Manhattan to raise their family. Gary taught Building Trades at the Manhattan Area Technical College for over 20 years. He was so proud of his students as they built a new house each year.
Gary loved the outdoors. He enjoyed camping and canoeing. He canoed the Boundary Waters numerous times with family, friends and the 4-H Adventurers. Gary served as a Boy Scout leader for his son’s scout troop. In recent years, bluegrass music was his passion. Every September you could find Gary and Deb at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas, jamming with friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Debra Dionne (Dickson) Pryor, son William (Bill) Andrew Pryor (Livie Olsen) of Manhattan, KS, daughter Lisa Dionne (Pryor) Essmiller of Clermont, FL; 3 siblings: David (Deana) Pryor of Mount Hope, KS, Barbara Albro of Goddard, KS, and Dodi (Dale) Dickson of Shawnee, KS; six grandchildren: Jayden, Gracelyn and Easton Essmiller, Solvie, Myla & Finley Bennett, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 9:00 am, Friday, May 19th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held from 1:30- 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 19th, at the Man Kan shelter house at Tuttle Creek River Pond Area, Manhattan, KS. Bring lawn chairs and your acoustic instruments to join in honoring Gary with the music he loved.
A private family inurnment will take place later at the Reading, KS cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pryor Family Youth Camp Scholarship Fund. This fund is designed to provide financial support to young people who want to attend Scouts BSA or 4-H camps.
Gary was a lifetime supporter of both Scouts BSA and 4-H. He spent his summers at camps teaching his own children and hundreds of others to appreciate the outdoors. He believed that summer camps are an excellent way for young people to explore new interests, gain confidence, and learn valuable life skills that will serve them well into adulthood.
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502 or online at the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation: mcfks.org
