Gary Andrew Pryor, 67 of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away peacefully at Orlando Regional Hospital in Orlando, Florida on April 29, 2023. He fought a long battle with cancer.

Gary was born in Manhattan, KS on August 2, 1955 to Harold Andrew and Marjorie Jean (Horne) Pryor. He grew up in Hutchinson, KS. Active in Boy Scouts, Gary reached the rank of Eagle. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1973 and Hutchinson Community College in 1975. He went on to Kansas State University and graduated with a degree in History.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.