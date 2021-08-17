Gary Christopher Morris, 66, of Wamego, Kansas, formerly of Coffeyville, died Saturday, August 7, 2021. Gary is survived by his sisters, Teresa Weixelman (Richard) and Rhonda Schley (Stan), both of Wamego. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held in Wamego at the Celebrations Event Center, 503 Elm Street, from 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm, Friday, August 20, 2021. A time of remembrance will be at 6:30 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com

