Gary Harris 67 died September 21, 2020. He was a US Army Viet Nam veteran. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 sisters and 3 brothers
Survivors:
Daughter: Tammy Standridge-Rivard
Daughter: Chandra Harris
9 Grandchildren & 5 Great-grandchildren
Brother: Richard Harris
Memorial Services: 1:00 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Utility Park, Clay Center, KS
Memorials: contributions to help offset funeral expenses
