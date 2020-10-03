Gary Harris 67 died September 21, 2020. He was a US Army Viet Nam veteran. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 sisters and 3 brothers

Survivors:

Daughter: Tammy Standridge-Rivard

Daughter: Chandra Harris

9 Grandchildren & 5 Great-grandchildren

Brother: Richard Harris

Memorial Services: 1:00 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Utility Park, Clay Center, KS

Memorials: contributions to help offset funeral expenses

Online condolences at www.nsrfh.com

