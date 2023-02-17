Gary Francis Bergmeier, 85, Manhattan, died on February 3, 2023, after a short illness in Stoneybrook Long Term Care Manhattan, Kansas.
He was born April 1, 1937, the son of Frank and Evelyn (Budden) Bergmeier, in rural Wakefield, Kansas.
Gary graduated from Wakefield Rural High School with the Class of 1955. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Kansas State University in 1959.
He married Dixie Lee Sherbert on June 1, 1958, at the home of Bill and Lela Auld in Wakefield. Gary worked for the John Deere Company from 1964-71, mostly based in Colby, Kansas, then was a co-owner in a farm equipment dealership in Hoxie from 1971-77 and owner of a dealership in Phillipsburg from 1977-84. For more than 30 years he was a Primerica Inc. financial services representative in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Abilene and Manhattan, Kansas.
He stayed active in local communities in various roles. While in northwest Kansas Gary served on chamber of commerce committees, Region I emergency medical services board and, along with Dixie, was in the second class of emergency medical technicians in Kansas. He and Dixie served as EMTs in Hoxie and Phillipsburg. Gary was also a rural fire chief in Hoxie. He was active in Missouri Synod Lutheran churches in various roles.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie, of the home; his four sons, Mark (Michele), of Wamego; Mike (Angie), of Hutchinson; Dave, of Dodge City; and Dan (Monica) of Hutchinson; 11 grandchildren Paige (Ryan), Petey (Samantha), Preston (Becca), Brock (Sarah), Elissa, Olivia, Frank, J.J., Eli, Andrew, Isabella; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rex Bergmeier.
Gary’s wishes were to be cremated. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 4801 Anderson Ave., Manhattan, KS 66503. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the church. After a light family luncheon, burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries, or the donor’s choice. They may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com
