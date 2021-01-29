Garold Dean Moon, 78, of Clay Center, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on February 26, 1942 in Green, the son of Dean Shelden and Nellie Alberta (Caley) Moon.
On August 9, 1959, he married Dorcile Eilene Bulk. She survives of the home.
Garold drove for Clark Trucking and then was a part owner of Moon and Rozean Trucking, eventually driving for Carlson Trucking. During his retirement years, he drove a bus for Fort Riley, transporting soldiers to numerous places and volunteering at the Lighthouse for Christ and many American Legion functions.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Dena Van Horn (William) of Clay Center; one son, Brian Moon (Deb) of Clay Center; one sister, Lynette Bigler (Mike) of Clay Center and three grandchildren, Cody Moon (Haley), Dylan Moon and Melody Rowland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Douglas Moon; three brothers, Ernest Moon, Albert Moon and Charles Neef and one grandson, Malakai Rowland-Van Horn.
Respect calls may be made from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home where the family will be present from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.
Private family inurnment with Military Honors will be in the Bala Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall or the Clay Center American Legion and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
