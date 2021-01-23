Garnett M. Worrel, age 93, passed away early January 21, 2021 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas from the Covid virus.
She was born at the family home in St. George, Kansas to Grace and Royal Berg on January 16, 1928.
Garnett was a farm wife and was active in the Zeandale Community. After raising 8 children, she operated the “Yesterday’s Treasures’ Antique shop in Zeandale for about 10 years. She enjoyed
antiques, gardening and her family. She lived in Wamego the last 30 years, keeping her own home until age 90.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters: Margaret (Frank) Piper and Dorothy (Don) Holladay; a brother: Ken (Norma) Berg and her youngest son: Kent Worrel. She was previously married to Tom Worrel.
She is survived by 4 sons and 3 daughters. Sons: Craig (Alma) Worrel, Kevin (Cindy) Worrel, Kendall Worrel and Pat (Kristi) Worrel; daughters: Diane (Larry) Hoobler, Sheri (Stan) Beikmann and Cindy (Larry) Wahl. At the end of her life, she had been blessed with 20 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be held at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery with a Memorial Service to be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Home of the Flint Hills in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
