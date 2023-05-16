Galen Louis Prestwood, age 98, of Manhattan, passed away May 13, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village after a brief illness after entering the nursing home on May 12th.
He was born April 5, 1925, in Manhattan, the son of Lewis and Viola (Weber) Prestwood.
Galen graduated from Manhattan High School with class of 1943.
His mother passed away when he was younger and he and his dad farmed on several places in the Cedar Creek Community. He had also worked for the Corp of Engineers at Tuttle Creek Dam and had managed an apartment complex for several years.
Galen loved to fish, was an avid reader, was in a bowling league for many years and enjoyed hunting when he was younger.
He was married to Lorita “Rita” Joan Nordgren on July 23, 1950 in Olsburg, Kansas. Lorita preceded him in death on January 14, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his sister Marian Hopkins. (They did not list the brother in Marian’s obituary)
Survivors include his three daughters: Kathi Dixon of Manhattan, Brenda Randall of Blue Springs, MO, and Joni Smith and her husband Robert of Manhattan; six grandchildren: Jesse Dixon, Jamie Randall, Kelly Randall, Dustin Smith, Joel Smith and Casey Smith; and four great-grandchildren: Madison McDonald, Beckett McDonald, Ava Smith and Aly Smith.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Carnahan Creek Cemetery, north of Manhattan, with Trish Cassinelli officiating.
The family request no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Manhattan Public Library. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
