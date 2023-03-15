Gail Eileen Bozek, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 27, 2023. She was born on July 17, 1937, in the town of Amsterdam, New York.
Gail is survived by her two children from a previous marriage: a son, Donald Gene Young, Jr., and his wife Deborah Young, of Glen, NY; and a daughter, Barbara Jean (Young) Cyriacks, and her husband, Gilbert Cyriacks, of Manhattan, Kansas; also a granddaughter, Amanda Young, of Schenectady, NY; a grandson, Taylor Young and his wife Killian, and a great grandson, David Young of Galway, NY.
She is also survived by four brothers: Herman Spencer and his wife Kay of Dakota Dunes, SD and their daughter Jody Atchison and her husband Brian; Seymour Spencer, Jr. of Johnstown, NY; John Spencer and his wife Toni of Amsterdam, NY, and their children Carrie-Anne French and Shannon Trembley; and James Spencer, of Leeds, MA.
She is also survived by 3 stepchildren: Daniel Bozek, Jr. and his wife Tracy and their children Nicole and Daniel; Linda Bozek and her children, Jennifer and Franklin; and Sandy Adair and her husband, Bradley, and their children, Danielle, Denise and Bradley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Richard Bozek; her parents, Seymour Spencer and Carrie Baird Spencer; and a niece, Casey Spencer.
She attended State University of New York at Cobleskill where she was Copy Editor for their “Hill Whispers” newspaper. She graduated in 1957 with an Associate Degree in Food Service Administration.
As a single mom in the ‘60’s, she cared for her young children, with support from her family, by working in Food Service in the Johnstown Hospital.
Before retiring, she had worked for 16 years in the sheet metal industry at the White Mop Wringer Co. in Fultonville, NY, where she met Dan.
Gail was united in marriage to Daniel Richard Bozek on June 20, 1980.
They enjoyed square dancing and bowling as a couple.
She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on November 29, 1980, and became a member of the Johnstown Congregation. Upon moving to Hillcrest Spring Assisted Living Facility, she became a member of the Amsterdam Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. For the last six years she has lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Manhattan, Kansas.
A virtual Memorial service will be transmitted via Zoom at 2:00 p.m. Central Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Saturday, March 18th, 2023.
Meeting ID: 873 8589 6318
Passcode: faithful
Gail had a high respect for the work done by Jehovah’s Witnesses that helps millions of people worldwide. So, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Jehovah’s Witnesses at donate.jw.org. and select “Worldwide Work”.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.