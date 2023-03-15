Gail Eileen Bozek, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 27, 2023. She was born on July 17, 1937, in the town of Amsterdam, New York.

Gail is survived by her two children from a previous marriage: a son, Donald Gene Young, Jr., and his wife Deborah Young, of Glen, NY; and a daughter, Barbara Jean (Young) Cyriacks, and her husband, Gilbert Cyriacks, of Manhattan, Kansas; also a granddaughter, Amanda Young, of Schenectady, NY; a grandson, Taylor Young and his wife Killian, and a great grandson, David Young of Galway, NY.

