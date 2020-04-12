Fredrick (Fred) James Fairchild lll, Age 79, went home to be with his Savior on April 9, 2020 at the KC Hospice House after suffering a serious stroke on April 1, 2020. Fred was born on April 19, 1940 in Ponca City, OK, to his parents Marvel Lenore (Curtis) Fairchild and Fredrick James Fairchild Jr. He graduated from Arkansas City, KS High School in 1958. He married the love of his life Lola Kathreen Malone on July 16, 1962. To this union were born his three daughters Deborah, Rebecca and Elizabeth.
He attended Arkansas City Jr College graduating with his associate degree in 1960 and then attended and graduated from Kansas State University in 1963 with his BA in Architectural Engineering. In 1964 he earned his MS at Kansas State University in Milling Technology. He worked for 30 years as a licensed professional engineer in design construction and also operated grain storage and processing facilities.
In 1994 he joined the Department of Grain Science & Industry at Kansas State University as an associate professor. In 2000 he was granted tenure and full professorship. He taught numerous students over the years and led in the development and construction of the Grain Science Milling Complex at K State before he retired in 2013. He continued to teach online classes for Kansas State and the International Grain Program and wrote articles in professional journals until his recent stroke.
He was active in Gamma Sigma Delta where he served as President and Treasurer of the K State Chapter. He was recognized with a distinguished faculty award, was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi and served as President of the K State Alumni Chapter. He served 9 years on the K State Faculty Senate where he served as President and Chair of Academic Affairs. In May of 2018 he was the recipient of the Feed Manufacturing Lifetime Achievement Award in Washington DC.
His passion was teaching and mentoring the next generation.
He was involved in the Boy Scouts of America for over 40 years as a Scout, Cub/Scout Master, and Regional Board Member in the Coronado Area Council in Kansas. During that time he earned his Eagle Scout Award, Silver Eagle Award in Explorers, Silver Beaver Award, Good Shepherd Award, and various other Scouting Awards as he mentored young men in his community.
He was an avid railroad lover and enjoyed railroad history and collecting model railroad trains and train memorabilia. He and his wife Lola loved to travel and often found themselves riding a train on their adventures.
He accepted the Lord as his Savior in his teens and wherever he and Lola lived they joined a local church where he served as a deacon, elder, sunday school teacher, bible study leader and choir member. He was currently a member of New Hope Christian Church of Belton, MO.
He loved his family well and we were blessed to call him Sweetheart, Daddy, Grandpa and Papa. He is survived by his wife Lola of Raymore, MO, daughters Deborah (Jonathan) Hansen of Dallas, OR and Elizabeth (James) Reicher of Raymore, MO, 5 grandchildren, three step grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, his brother Ronald R Fairchild of Ponca City, OK, sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his second born daughter Rebecca Simbro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kansas City Hospice House and Palliative Care and to the Kansas State Alumni Association.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private graveside will be held. A memorial service in Manhattan, KS will be held at a later date.
Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816-322-5278
